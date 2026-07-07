Court dismisses privacy claims after finding no proof that information was gathered unlawfully

UK Prince Harry, other claimants lose privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Court dismisses privacy claims after finding no proof that information was gathered unlawfully

Britain’s Prince Harry and a group of other high-profile claimants have lost a privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The High Court dismissed their claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled that they had failed to prove allegations of unlawful information gathering, according to British media reports.

In a summary of his 436-page judgment, the judge said the claimants had not provided enough evidence to establish that information used in articles published by ANL had been obtained unlawfully.

The court rejected the claimants’ argument that unlawful activity could be proven through broad inference, where there was still a possible lawful explanation for how information had been obtained.

Nicklin said that in cases where there was a “legitimate and realistic possible lawful source pathway,” or where article-specific evidence did not prove that information must have been gathered unlawfully, the claims could not succeed.

ANL, which publishes the Daily Mail, had argued throughout the trial that its stories were obtained through legitimate reporting methods.

The publisher also argued that the claims had been brought outside the legal time limit of six years.

The claimants argued that an exception should apply because they alleged that important facts had been deliberately concealed by Associated Newspapers.

However, Nicklin said that because the claims had been dismissed on their merits, the court did not need to decide the time limit issue for most of the claims.