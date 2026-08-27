‘Some issues will be off the table and that is one issue that will be off the table,’ says Andy Burnham

UK premier says united Ireland poll is ‘off the table’ ‘Some issues will be off the table and that is one issue that will be off the table,’ says Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday ruled out calling a referendum on Irish unification, describing it as “off the table.”

Votes on Brexit and Scottish independence showed the “risks that come from those situations take a long time to heal,” Burnham told reporters in Belfast during his first official visit to Northern Ireland.

“Well obviously I'm here as I said earlier to listen and I will take a collaborative approach, but some issues will be off the table and that is one issue that will be off the table,” he said when asked about calling a referendum on whether Northern Ireland should remain part of the UK or join the Republic of Ireland.

Instead, Burnham said the focus should be on public services and tackling cost-of-living pressures.

“We need to fix the things right in front of us in the here and now,” he told the BBC.

He added: “A decade since the Brexit referendum I think we've had too much division, too much arguing, too much backward-looking.”