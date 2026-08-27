UK premier says united Ireland poll is ‘off the table’

Burak Bir
27 August 2026•Update: 27 August 2026
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday ruled out calling a referendum on Irish unification, describing it as “off the table.”
Votes on Brexit and Scottish independence showed the “risks that come from those situations take a long time to heal,” Burnham told reporters in Belfast during his first official visit to Northern Ireland.
“Well obviously I'm here as I said earlier to listen and I will take a collaborative approach, but some issues will be off the table and that is one issue that will be off the table,” he said when asked about calling a referendum on whether Northern Ireland should remain part of the UK or join the Republic of Ireland.
Instead, Burnham said the focus should be on public services and tackling cost-of-living pressures.
“We need to fix the things right in front of us in the here and now,” he told the BBC.
He added: “A decade since the Brexit referendum I think we've had too much division, too much arguing, too much backward-looking.”