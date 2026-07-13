'I utterly condemn Iran's strikes on commercial shipping and on our Gulf partners. These attacks must stop,' says Keir Starmer

UK premier calls for urgent resumption of Iran-US ceasefire 'I utterly condemn Iran's strikes on commercial shipping and on our Gulf partners. These attacks must stop,' says Keir Starmer

The British prime minister on Monday said there is an urgent need for a resumption of the ceasefire between the US and Iran amid a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

"I utterly condemn Iran's strikes on commercial shipping and on our Gulf partners. These attacks must stop," Keir Starmer told a joint news conference along with French, German, and Ukrainian leaders in Paris following a "coalition of the willing" meeting.

Starmer expressed support to the negotiation process and said "we are ready" to deploy assets to help get ships moving again.

"We urgently need to see a resumption of the ceasefire and negotiations on the remaining issues, alongside unrestricted freedom of navigation in the straits," he noted.

The US and Iran exchanged renewed strikes over the weekend, with President Donald Trump saying the US was "reinstating" a blockade on Iran, and that it will charge ships for safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran effectively closed the key waterway during the US-Israeli war that began in late February, and a full reopening was expected after a memorandum of understanding to end the war was signed in June.