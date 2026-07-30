UK nuclear power station now on 'high alert' due to wildfire 4 miles away: The Times Authorities evacuate homes, caravan park as firefighters battle major blaze in Suffolk

The Sizewell B nuclear power station is now on high alert due to the Suffolk wildfire 4 miles away in East of England, according to The Times on Thursday.

A major incident was declared early Thursday a day a large wildfire broke out Wednesday in Suffolk, East of England, prompting evacuations as dozens of firefighters battle the blaze.

The incident was declared "due to the size and complexity" of the fire, which spread across a coastal heathland area in Dunwich Heath roughly the size of 14 football pitches, the BBC reported.

No injuries have been reported, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Homes and some 200 nearby caravan park were evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier, authorities said there was "no current risk to Sizewell B," the nuclear power station about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the heath, after the fire broke out shortly after 5.30 pm local time (1630GMT).

The Times said the power station is now on "high alert" over fear that the fire changing directions and affecting its ventilation after evactuations in nearby village.

A source told newspaper that “the smoke is currently bellowing out to sea but if the wind direction changes or it spreads closer and heads to Sizewell it will be sucked into the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems and get inside all the buildings.”

The wildfire came after the Environment Agency announced Wednesday that half of England had officially been declared in drought following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency also issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London from Wednesday until Thursday morning.