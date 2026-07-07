Countries say they are making 'significant progress' on the multilateral defense mechanism aimed at accelerating defense investment, boosting joint procurement, strengthening support for Ukraine

UK, Netherlands, Finland, Poland back new defense financing plan ahead of NATO summit in Ankara Countries say they are making 'significant progress' on the multilateral defense mechanism aimed at accelerating defense investment, boosting joint procurement, strengthening support for Ukraine

The UK, Netherlands, Finland and Poland on Monday reaffirmed plans to increase defense spending and improve military procurement ahead of the NATO summit in Türkiye.

In a joint statement, the four countries said they would work together to strengthen collective defense capabilities in response to the international security environment and the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine.

They also reiterated support for Ukraine, saying they remained committed to helping the country defend its sovereignty.

The countries said they were making "significant progress" in developing the Multilateral Defense Mechanism, an initiative designed to accelerate defense investment, encourage joint procurement and combine demand for critical military capabilities.

According to the statement, the mechanism aims to meet the military needs of like-minded allies by creating a new international financing model for defense projects.

The four governments said they intended to move quickly toward formal treaty negotiations while respecting each country's ratification process, with the shared goal of establishing the mechanism by 2027.

They added that a wider group of allies had contributed to developing the technical details of the proposal.

As part of the next phase, the UK, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland said they would work with core partners to expand the mechanism into a broader coalition of participants.

They also pledged to continue developing the mechanism with subscribed partners during the autumn and to ensure new approaches to international defense financing align with the efforts of other NATO allies to improve military capability and interoperability.

UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves said defense procurement in Europe was "too fragmented, expensive and slow."

"That's why I've been working to establish the Multilateral Defence Mechanism, which will enhance collaboration, improve procurement and strengthen our collective deterrence," Reeves said.

"In a world which is changing around us, we are strongest when we work in lockstep with our allies. I am glad to welcome Poland to the Multilateral Defence Mechanism to bolster our defences and keep us and our allies safe," she added.

The NATO heads of state and government are meeting in Türkiye’s capital Ankara on July 7-8 for the alliance's 2026 summit. The two-day meeting will focus on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production.

The summit is taking place amid renewed debate over transatlantic burden-sharing and continued uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in summit events.