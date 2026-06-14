Starmer says operation delivers 'another blow to Russia,' warns those supporting Moscow's war effort that they 'will not hide'

UK intercepts Russian shadow fleet tanker in English Channel: Premier Starmer says operation delivers 'another blow to Russia,' warns those supporting Moscow's war effort that they 'will not hide'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the UK intercepted a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel in an operation involving the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Starmer said through the US social media company X that he had directed the operation in the early hours of the morning.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” he said.

Starmer described the action as a successful operation and said it sent a message to those supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide,” he said.

The prime minister also thanked the personnel involved in the operation.

“I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Starmer added.