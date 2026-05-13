Senior Labour figures say health secretary's allies expect him to move within days

UK health secretary supporters expect leadership challenge to Starmer within days Senior Labour figures say health secretary's allies expect him to move within days

Supporters of UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting expect him to challenge British Premier Keir Starmer for the Labour Party leadership as soon as Thursday, amid growing speculation over his political intentions.

Streeting met Starmer at 10 Downing Street this morning for less than 20 minutes, following several days of intense speculation that he is preparing a bid to replace him.

Two leading supporters of Streeting told the BBC that he will trigger a leadership election tomorrow, while others say they would be disappointed if he chose not to proceed with the challenge.

One supporter of Streeting said: "We'll have knifed ourselves for nothing" if he does not move against Starmer.

Under Labour Party rules, Streeting would need the support of 81 MPs to trigger a vote of party members.

Starmer would automatically be included on the ballot and would not need to seek nominations himself. Other candidates would also be able to seek the backing of 81 MPs.

Born in 1983, Streeting grew up in a working-class family on a council estate in Stepney, East London. He has often spoken about his disadvantaged background to highlight the importance of social mobility.

He is also often associated with the "Blairite" or "modernizing" tradition of the party, prioritizing fiscal responsibility and pragmatic reforms over radical socialist policies.

The primary reason for calls for Keir Starmer's resignation is the sharp decline in his popularity due to perceived "broken promises" since the 2024 election.

Decisions such as cutting winter fuel payments for pensioners and introducing unpopular tax hikes have led to accusations that he is out of touch with the working class.

Additionally, Starmer's judgment was severely questioned following a scandal involving Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK’s ambassador to Washington. It was later revealed that Mandelson had extensive ties to US convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which were detailed in newly released "Epstein files" in late 2025.

After suffering heavy losses in local elections, many within his own party now believe his leadership is "untenable" and are pushing for a fresh start.