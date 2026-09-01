'What has happened in Gaza and the West Bank has pricked the conscience of a generation,' says Ed Miliband

UK foreign secretary condemns ‘appalling settler terrorism’ in occupied West Bank 'What has happened in Gaza and the West Bank has pricked the conscience of a generation,' says Ed Miliband

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday condemned what he called “appalling settler terrorism” against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, vowing that the government would not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution.

“Over recent weeks, we've also seen appalling settler terrorism and Palestinians driven from their homes,” Miliband told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Saying the government would not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution, he added: “We will act, and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks.”

Miliband also said the British government does not want UK companies “financing, constructing, or advertising” new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"What has happened in Gaza and the West Bank has pricked the conscience of a generation," he noted.

Miliband added: “That's why we will act.”

His remarks came amid a sharp increase in attacks by illegal Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank.

The UN said in August that violence by Israeli occupiers had reached “unprecedented levels,” with more than 1,430 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage documented in 2026 as of early August.

Responding to a question about recent Russian “threats” over the UK’s military assistance to Kyiv, Miliband said Britain would not be “intimidated by Russian threats.”

“Russia can make its threats, but we are not going to be deterred from our solidarity and support for Ukraine,” he said.

Last week, Russia said British military facilities in Ukraine “and beyond” could be targeted in response to Kyiv’s use of UK missiles to strike Russia.

Meanwhile, citing an announcement by the UK weather agency earlier Tuesday that summer 2026 was provisionally the warmest ever recorded in the country, Miliband said climate change is “one of the biggest national security threats we face.”