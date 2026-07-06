UK fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft in Norwegian Sea, says Defense Ministry

The British Defense Ministry announced Monday that UK fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft that "repeatedly approached" HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea, according to Sky News.

"We can confirm that while operating in the Norwegian Sea on Operation Firecrest, the UK's carrier strike group was repeatedly approached by a Russian 'Bear-F' maritime patrol aircraft. The aircraft was intercepted and escorted by UK F-35 jets from HMS Prince of Wales throughout," the ministry said.

The incident took place on July 2, when attempts by British forces to contact the aircraft reportedly received no response.

"This activity was unsafe and unprofessional, with the Bear-F passing at low altitude and unnecessarily close to HMS Prince of Wales and dropping a large number of sonobuoys in close proximity to the carrier," the ministry said.

