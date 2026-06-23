Decision risks creating tension with Starmer's successor, who may seek to revise plans

UK defense investment plan to be published before NATO summit despite Starmer’s resignation Decision risks creating tension with Starmer's successor, who may seek to revise plans

The UK government's long-awaited defense investment plan will be published ahead of next month's NATO summit, despite Keir Starmer's resignation as prime minister, according to British media reports Tuesday.

A Downing Street spokesman told the BBC that there would be no new "major policies" or spending decisions during the transition to a new prime minister. Ministers intend, however, to press ahead with the controversial defense spending proposals, which have already led to the resignations of two defense ministers.

The decision risks creating tension with Starmer's successor, who may seek to revise defense spending plans after taking office.

Starmer announced that he would resign as Labour leader and prime minister Monday, but remain in the post until the party selects a replacement.

Andy Burnham, the newly elected MP for Makerfield and the only candidate to have formally entered the leadership race, has previously said he would reduce the welfare bill by getting more people into work and thereby ensuring more money for defense.

Al Carns, who is considering a leadership bid, resigned as armed forces minister last month in protest at the defense investment plan. He said it was "not built for the threat we face."

Should either Burnham or Carns become prime minister, they will face a decision on whether to maintain the plan or reopen discussions, potentially delaying implementation.

MPs have already warned that repeated delays to publication are undermining the UK's credibility with allies.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, confirmed the plan would be published before the NATO summit in Türkiye in July.

She said it would "involve more money, spent more effectively and meet the scale of the challenges we face."

Defense spending increased under Starmer's leadership. Resigning as defense secretary, John Healey said, however, that a planned rise to 2.68% of GDP by 2020 fell "well short" of the 3% target he argued was necessary.