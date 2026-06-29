Parents taken into custody as investigation launched into circumstances of their deaths, according to local media

Twin toddlers found dead from dehydration in northern France; parents detained Parents taken into custody as investigation launched into circumstances of their deaths, according to local media

Two 15-month-old twin girls were reportedly found dead from dehydration at their home in northern France on Monday, while their parents were taken into police custody as an investigation was launched into the circumstances of their deaths.

The twins were discovered in their beds in the town of Beuvrages, near Valenciennes, after their parents alerted emergency services at around 1.30 pm (1100GMT), French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Emergency responders found the children in a state of rigor mortis.

Investigators have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The tragedy comes after northern France experienced exceptionally high temperatures over the weekend. The Nord department remained under France's highest-level red heat wave alert until Saturday evening.