'I don't think we're going to need much help because we have an agreement where it's going to be open and it's toll-free,' says US president

Trump downplays need for UK- and French-led Hormuz mission for Hormuz 'I don't think we're going to need much help because we have an agreement where it's going to be open and it's toll-free,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday downplayed the need for a UK- and French-led multinational mission aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a deal between Washington and Tehran.

"I don't think we're going to need much help because we have an agreement where it's going to be open and it's toll-free," Trump said in response to a question on his expectations from Paris, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

But he also said it would not to be a “bad idea” to have several ships from a few countries involved, stressing that France would be a “great country.”

"You never know what happens. But I think it's going to be open and I think it's going to be free sailing," he added.

Trump's remarks came after Macron on Monday said the G7 countries would do everything they can to ensure that the newly announced US-Iran deal is implemented and the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

"We have built, together with the British, a mission; we are on the ground, there are several nations on site – the Dutch, the Italians, the British. We are ready to act very quickly: to send aircraft, to send a frigate, to send mine clearance teams," Macron told broadcaster TF1.

He confirmed that French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle could also be deployed within two to three days following confirmation.

"If the coming days show that this is working, we will therefore deploy together with the British. We will lead this mission. And as I was saying, the French can be proud because their armed forces will be able, in the coming hours, to take part in this stabilization," he added.

