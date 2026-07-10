Grammy-nominated singer remembered by leaders, fellow musicians and fans after dying in Portugal following illness

Tributes pour in after death of Welsh music icon Bonnie Tyler at 75 Grammy-nominated singer remembered by leaders, fellow musicians and fans after dying in Portugal following illness

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, fellow musicians and fans paid tribute to Bonnie Tyler after the Welsh singer died at the age of 75 in Portugal, remembering her as an iconic performer whose career spanned more than five decades.

In a statement, Tyler's family confirmed that she died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Portugal due to an illness for which she had been receiving treatment.

The singer was hospitalized in Faro in May for emergency intestinal surgery and later placed in an induced coma as part of her recovery, however she suffered from severe medical complications.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, South Wales, Tyler rose to international fame in the late 1970s and 1980s, selling millions of records worldwide and topping the charts in both the UK and the US. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in Queen Elizabeth II's final honors list.

Tributes poured in from political leaders, fellow artists and fans following news of her death.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Tyler as "an iconic figure" and "one of Britain's greatest recording artists."

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones said her "heart is broken," calling Tyler "an extraordinary woman with vocals to match."

Singer Cliff Richard said he was mourning "another wonderful friend gone too soon," while Canadian rocker Bryan Adams thanked Tyler for her rendition of Straight From the Heart, writing: "Thanks Bonnie. RIP."

Singer Suzi Quatro remembered Tyler as a performer who "did it for the audience," describing her as "fun, intelligent, with a wicked sense of humour and a big talent."

Music producer Pete Waterman called Tyler "one of the great British artists," saying her voice was "equal to Tina Turner."

Other musicians, including Liz Mitchell of Boney M, Nicki French and Welsh singer Mal Pope, also paid tribute, remembering Tyler as a warm, generous friend who never forgot her Welsh roots.

Fans gathered outside Tyler's home in Mumbles, Swansea, leaving flowers, cards and a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in tribute. Tyler had often joked that she would drink a shot of whiskey mixed with an energy drink before performances because "it gives me wings."

Across Wales, admirers remembered her not only for her distinctive voice but also for her down-to-earth personality and pride in her homeland, describing her as an inspiration whose music resonated across generations.