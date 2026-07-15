Police say alleged plan linked to extreme right-wing terrorism, with no wider threat believed to exist

Teen, 14, charged with preparing terror acts linked to far-right plot against mosques in London Police say alleged plan linked to extreme right-wing terrorism, with no wider threat believed to exist

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London into an alleged plan to target two mosques in south London, the Metropolitan Police said Wednesday.

The teen was arrested July 9 at an address in the south London area, initially on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle linked to an incident in Sutton on June 20.

During a search of the address, police said officers found documents of concern and the teen was later arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 for allegedly preparing acts of terrorism linked to extreme right-wing ideology.

Following further enquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the teen was charged with preparing to carry out acts of terrorism and racially aggravated criminal damage relating to a car window.

The alleged terrorism offence relates to a plan to target two mosques in the Sutton area. Police said the affected mosques had been contacted and were receiving support and security advice from specialist officers. They added that there was no wider or ongoing threat, and no other people were being sought.

“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community,” Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.

She added that police were working with the Muslim community to provide “advice, support and reassurance”.

Det. Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn said police recognized the affect the incidents could have. “We should not underestimate the cumulative impact of incidents of this nature on the Muslim community,” he added.

The teen has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Police urged anyone concerned that a young person may be vulnerable to radicalization to seek support through the early ACT Early service, saying early intervention could help prevent involvement in extremist activity and criminality.

ACT Early is a national safeguarding program to help spot the signs of radicalization and safely report concerns.