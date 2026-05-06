Switzerland to introduce temporary border checks over G7 summit in France Controls to run June 10-19 citing security risks in Lake Geneva region

Switzerland will introduce temporary border checks along its frontier with France ahead of the upcoming G7 summit, according to Swissinfo on Wednesday.

The Swiss government said the measures will be in place from June 10 to 19, citing security concerns linked to the summit, which will be held in Evian.

Although the gathering will take place on French territory, authorities said nearby Swiss cities such as Geneva and Lausanne, as well as the wider Lake Geneva region, could be affected.

Officials pointed to previous G7 meetings that saw unrest, disruptions and acts of sabotage, along with damage to property.

They also cited broader security challenges linked to the current geopolitical environment and the high concentration of international organizations in the region.

The request to introduce border controls was submitted by the Geneva canton, the government added.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.