Switzerland hails Pakistan’s role in US-Iran mediation amid reports of possible Geneva deal - Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discusses regional developments with Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis

Switzerland on Friday praised Pakistan's role in facilitating diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran amid reports that a possible agreement could be signed in Geneva.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, and the two discussed regional developments and welcomed the encouraging progress toward an understanding between the US and Iran, according to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The Swiss foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's leading role in supporting diplomatic engagement and its efforts to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond, the statement said.

Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on further developments.

The phone call came amid reports that a signing ceremony could take place in Geneva as early as Sunday.

On Thursday, four US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft departed for Europe carrying equipment for a possible trip by Vice President JD Vance to Geneva for the signing of a prospective agreement between the US and Iran, Axios reported.

The reported preparations followed comments by President Donald Trump earlier Thursday that Washington and Tehran had reached a "great settlement" and could sign an agreement as soon as this weekend.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also confirmed that the two sides agreed on a "final text" of a possible deal and that the "next steps" were being finalized.