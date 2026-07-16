Authorities say security at facility was never compromised after multiple drones spotted nearby

Swiss police investigate drone sightings over Gosgen nuclear power plant Authorities say security at facility was never compromised after multiple drones spotted nearby

Swiss authorities are investigating after several drones were spotted flying toward the Gosgen nuclear power plant, prompting a police operation, Swissinfo reported on Thursday.

A local resident alerted police Sunday evening after seeing at least seven drones heading toward the plant.

Police in Solothurn canton said an investigation is underway to establish the exact number of drones involved. Authorities are coordinating with neighboring cantonal police, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation and the Federal Office of Police.

The plant stepped up surveillance overnight following the incident, but its security was never compromised, spokesperson Max Brugger said.

Brugger said the facility is designed to withstand even the crash of a large aircraft and that the threat posed by drones to nuclear safety is currently considered “negligible.” He declined to disclose details of the plant’s drone protection measures for security reasons.

Drone experts said that while drones are unlikely to disable a nuclear power plant, they can be used to observe entrances, exits and security procedures from the air.

Swiss police have several counter-drone tools at their disposal, including electronic jamming systems that disrupt radio or GPS signals and, in some cantons, short-range net launchers.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the flight was authorized. A similar drone incident over a major Swiss power facility last year was later found to be an approved infrastructure inspection.