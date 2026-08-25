Sweden seeks to expropriate Russian citizen's property near military base

Sweden's armed forces have applied to expropriate a property near the Musko naval base, citing national security concerns and the property's ownership by a Russian citizen, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Tuesday.

The Swedish Fortifications Agency submitted the application to the government, citing the need to protect the armed forces and national security.

The armed forces said the move was prompted by the security situation, the threat from Russian drones and the ownership status of the property.

The property's owner has Russian citizenship and “poses a security threat” to the Swedish armed forces, according to a statement.

“There is nothing more important than Sweden's security. We are in the most serious security situation since the end of World War II and the threat to Sweden and the alliance is real,” Chief of the Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Carl-Johan Edstrom said.

The property is reportedly the only site near the Musko base that is not under the armed forces' control and is needed to establish an “effective defense” of the nearby base, particularly against drones.

The application was submitted under an existing legal provision allowing the state to expropriate an area when needed for national defense.