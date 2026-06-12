- Finland says it is closely monitoring Russian military activity near its border

Sweden defense report warns Russia could test NATO in near future - Finland says it is closely monitoring Russian military activity near its border

Russia could seek to test NATO's unity and collective defense commitments in the "relatively near future," Sweden's Defense Commission warned Friday.

In an interim report cited by Radio Sweden, the commission said an attack on Sweden or one of its allies could not be ruled out.

“An armed attack against Sweden or our allies cannot be ruled out,” the report said.

The commission, made up of lawmakers and government experts, warned that the security situation could deteriorate rapidly and called for faster military and civil defense rearmament.

The warning comes as Finland is closely monitoring Russian military activity near its border.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told public broadcaster Yle that Russia is expanding military infrastructure and increasing troop numbers near Finland.

“Russia is creating new military units, multiplying troop numbers, as well as building capability so that it can quickly mobilize troops from other parts of Russia,” he said.

His comments followed reports that Russia is building a new military garrison in Petrozavodsk near the Finnish border.

Despite the developments, Hakkanen said there was no immediate threat.

“Finns can be completely at ease,” he said.

Sweden and Finland joined NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ending decades of military non-alignment.