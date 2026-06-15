'Let us celebrate. But let us not forget. And let us finally learn that war is a failure,' Sanchez says

Spanish premier hails US-Iran deal as end to 'senselessness,' says it marks new era in Middle East 'Let us celebrate. But let us not forget. And let us finally learn that war is a failure,' Sanchez says

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said the newly announced peace agreement between the US and Iran could potentially bring an end to the "senselessness" and mark the beginning of a new era in the Middle East.

"We trust that the peace agreement announced today will serve to put an end to this senselessness, that it will be respected by all parties, and that it will thus mark the beginning of a new era in the Middle East," Sanchez said through the US social media company X.

He recalled the toll of the conflict in Iran, pointing to more than 7,400 deaths and the destruction of hundreds of homes, schools, and hospitals.

He further noted that it also caused a widespread increase in prices and billions of euros in losses for Europe.

"Let us celebrate. But let us not forget. And let us finally learn that war is a failure. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only path forward," Sanchez added.