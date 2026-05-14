'Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him,' says Pedro Sanchez

Spanish premier backs Barcelona star Lamine Yamal after Israeli defense minister's criticism 'Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him,' says Pedro Sanchez

The Spanish prime minister on Thursday voiced support for Lamine Yamal after Israel’s defense minister accused the Barcelona star of "inciting hatred against Israel" over his public expressions of support for Palestinians.

In a post on US social media company X, Pedro Sanchez said those who consider waving the flag of a state to be "inciting hatred" have "either lost their judgment or been blinded by their own ignominy."

"Lamine has only expressed the solidarity with Palestine felt by millions of Spaniards. Another reason to be proud of him," Sanchez added.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz had accused Yamal of inciting "hate against Israel."

On Monday, the 18-year-old Spain international was seen waving the flag as the team toured through the streets of Barcelona during celebrations attended by around 750,000 people.

Images of the gesture quickly went viral online and prompted reactions from supporters and public figures.

