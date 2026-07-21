Spanish government moves to extend smoking ban to terraces, beaches Draft bill eyes to prohibit consumption of tobacco, related products by minors

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a draft bill that would expand the country's smoking ban to additional public spaces, including outdoor terraces and beaches, place electronic cigarettes and vapes under the same regulations as conventional tobacco, and prohibit minors from consuming tobacco and related products.

Health Minister Monica Garcia announced the proposed legislation following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

The bill, which aims to reform Spain's 2005 anti-smoking law, would ban smoking and vaping on the terraces of bars and restaurants, beaches, publicly accessible swimming pools, sports facilities, national parks, work vehicles, and venues hosting public events such as theaters, cinemas and concerts.

Smoking would also be prohibited on university campuses, in urban transport waiting areas, and within 15 meters (49 feet) of the entrances to public buildings, including health, social, educational, cultural and sports centers, as well as museums, libraries and children's playgrounds.

The draft legislation would also align regulations governing conventional tobacco with those covering newer products, including electronic cigarettes, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products, and any device that imitates or is associated with smoking.

In addition, the bill would prohibit the consumption of tobacco and related products by minors, rather than only banning their sale or supply. Violations could result in sanctions for parents, including fines or community service.

The proposed law would also strengthen restrictions on the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products and related devices, extending the rules across all media and digital platforms.