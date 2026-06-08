'I condemn breakdown of ceasefire between Israel and Iran,' Jose Manuel Albares says

Spanish foreign minister says ‘no military solution' to Iran-Israel conflict amid renewed tensions 'I condemn breakdown of ceasefire between Israel and Iran,' Jose Manuel Albares says

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Monday ruled out the possibility of a military solution to the conflict in the Middle East, condemning the recent breakdown of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"I condemn the breakdown of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Resorting once again to violence will only bring more suffering," Albares wrote on US social media platform X.

Highlighting the need for dialogue and diplomacy for peace and stability across the region, he called for immediate de-escalation.

"There is no military solution in the Middle East," Albares added.

He further urged all parties in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to respect the ceasefire.

The situation escalated late Sunday when Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April, following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.