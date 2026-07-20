Largest blaze ever recorded in Castilla-La Mancha, regional president says

Spain's largest wildfire in Castilla-La Mancha burns 26,000 hectares, displaces 1,200 people Largest blaze ever recorded in Castilla-La Mancha, regional president says

A wildfire in Spain's central Guadalajara province has burned about 26,000 hectares (64,247 acres) and forced the evacuation of 28 towns, displacing around 1,200 people, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Monday.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday in the Sierra Norte area of Castilla-La Mancha, has become the largest wildfire ever recorded in the region in terms of area burned, Castilla-La Mancha regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said after chairing an emergency coordination meeting.

The fire's perimeter has expanded to about 120 kilometers (74.5 miles), while authorities warned that weather conditions were expected to worsen again later on Monday, raising the risk of further spread.

Civil Guard authorities said six additional villages were evacuated on Monday morning because of the fire's "unfavorable evolution," affecting another 265 residents.

Regional authorities said protecting lives remains the priority as firefighters work to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas.

Nearly 30 communities are currently surrounded by the fire.

Mercedes Gomez, the region's sustainable development minister, said the fire was being tackled mainly through aerial operations in areas where ground crews could not safely access the flames directly.

Much of the burned area lies within the Sierra Norte de Guadalajara Natural Park, an area known for its forests, livestock farming, and tourism.

Local businesses have already reported cancellations from visitors planning to travel to the region for the solar eclipse expected in August.

Regional authorities said they plan to launch a recovery and restoration program once the wildfire is brought under control.