Basque security minister expresses regret over Saturday's events in which 4 people are detained

Spain's Basque government to probe police response during arrival of Gaza flotilla activists Basque security minister expresses regret over Saturday's events in which 4 people are detained

The Basque government has announced an investigation into the conduct of the regional police force, following incidents at Bilbao Airport during the arrival of six activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, broadcaster RTVE reported on Sunday.

Basque Security Minister Bingen Zupiria expressed regret over the events on Saturday, saying: "What happened should not have happened."

He said the authorities will review whether officers acted in accordance with regulations and also examine the behavior of individuals involved in the incident.

Zupiria said he assumed "personal responsibility" for what occurred and acknowledged shortcomings in managing the situation.

"The image of the policeman's knee on our colleague's neck, in the same way that the Israeli occupation forces had detained and immobilized us for days as well, was truly horrifying," activist Javier Aparicio said after arriving in Spain, referring to footage from the airport.

According to authorities, four people were detained on charges including serious disobedience, resisting authority, and assaulting police officers. Those detained included two flotilla members and two supporters.

The incidents occurred when six activists from the flotilla arrived at the airport and gathered near the arrivals area for media coverage, reportedly obstructing passenger access through one of the terminal gates.

Police officers intervened after some supporters allegedly crossed a security cordon, leading to moments of tension between officers and activists.

Zupiria argued the police operation aimed to ensure both that the activists could be greeted by supporters and that passengers could leave the terminal without obstruction.

"It is evident, looking at the images, that we did not achieve either objective," he said.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

Türkiye safely evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens who were part of the flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris, in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007, pushing most of the population to the brink of starvation.