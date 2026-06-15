Foreign Minister Manuel Albares thanks mediators, stresses secure Strait of Hormuz navigation and says dialogue can help preserve truce, including in Lebanon

Spain welcomes US-Iran agreement, urges diplomacy to sustain ceasefire Foreign Minister Manuel Albares thanks mediators, stresses secure Strait of Hormuz navigation and says dialogue can help preserve truce, including in Lebanon

Spanish Foreign Minister Manuel Albares welcomed Monday the announcement of an agreement between the US and Iran, thanking mediators for their efforts and stressing the importance of maintaining free and secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I welcome the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran. I thank the mediators for their efforts. Free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential," Albares said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "dialogue and negotiation can resolve the pending issues and guarantee the ceasefire, including in Lebanon."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

