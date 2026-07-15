Agreement provides for Spain to exercise Schengen powers at Gibraltar’s port, airport, premier says

Spain’s Sanchez hails Gibraltar deal as ‘historic,’ opening new era with UK Agreement provides for Spain to exercise Schengen powers at Gibraltar’s port, airport, premier says

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday hailed a new agreement on Gibraltar as “historic,” saying it opens a new era of coexistence and shared prosperity.

“Today we make history,” Sanchez said in a post on US social media company X. “The Gibraltar fence, the last wall in continental Europe, falls, giving way to a new era of coexistence and shared prosperity.”

He said the agreement puts the well-being of 300,000 Andalusians in the Campo de Gibraltar area at its center and opens a new chapter in relations between Spain and the UK.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Sanchez called the agreement between the European Commission and the UK “fair,” saying it protects Spain’s interests and meets the objectives set during negotiations.

Under the deal, he said, “Spain will exercise Schengen powers at the port and airport of Gibraltar, guaranteeing the security of the European external border and full visa control.”

Sanchez added that a customs union between the EU and Gibraltar will be established.

This “will put an end to historical imbalances in the transport sector,” he said.

Gibraltar airport will also be opened to civilian traffic under a shared management model.

He said the arrangement would create new opportunities for connectivity, tourism, investment and development.

Sanchez stressed that protecting the rights of cross-border workers who travel daily through the area had remained the Spanish government’s “main priority.”