Government to maintain border checks for 15 more days on arrivals ‘by sea or air from Italy’

Spain extends checks on arrivals from Italy as Rome prolongs Schengen suspension Government to maintain border checks for 15 more days on arrivals ‘by sea or air from Italy’

The Spanish government on Monday decided to extend border controls on arrivals from Italy after Rome prolonged its suspension of Schengen rules following last month’s migration crisis in Ceuta.

Sources at the Interior Ministry said the government would extend border checks for another 15 days on arrivals “by sea or air from Italy” in response to Rome’s decision, according to daily El Pais.

The checks on travelers arriving from Italy will therefore remain in effect until Sept. 21.

Spain’s decision came after Italy extended its suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain for an additional 15 days, continuing a measure introduced on Aug. 1 after dozens of people irregularly crossed from Morocco into Ceuta.

Following Rome’s initial decision on Aug. 1, Spain also introduced random checks on travelers arriving from Italy.

Around 72,000 people irregularly crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30-31, according to the Spanish government’s official estimate.

The unprecedented influx briefly brought the number of migrants in the enclave close to the size of its entire resident population.

The crisis triggered sharp criticism of Madrid from other European governments. A group of 22 EU countries signed an open letter saying Spain’s relatively open migration policies had acted as a “pull factor.”