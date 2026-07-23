Helicopter with 5 soldiers on board crashed at air base, according to reports

Soldier killed in crash of army helicopter in eastern Czech Republic Helicopter with 5 soldiers on board crashed at air base, according to reports

A military helicopter crashed Thursday at an air base in the eastern Czech Republic, killing one soldier, according to news outlet TN.cz.

The Czech Army’s UH-1Y Venom helicopter crashed shortly before 1 pm local time (1100GMT) at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou in the Vysocina region.

Five soldiers were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The Czech Army later said one soldier was killed and four others were injured in the crash.

“Integrated rescue system units are responding at the scene. We will release further information as soon as the situation allows,” the army said.

Emergency services dispatched four ground crews and an air ambulance helicopter from the city of Jihlava to the crash site, said rescue service spokesperson Petr Janacek.

Operations of similar helicopters suspended

A second rescue helicopter from the neighboring Olomouc region was also deployed to assist.

Three people with moderate injuries were taken to hospitals in Brno, one person with minor injuries was transported to a hospital in Jihlava, and three people suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to a hospital in Trebic.

Following the accident, the Czech Army suspended operations of all H-1 platform helicopters.

“All circumstances surrounding this tragic accident will be thoroughly and impartially investigated as soon as circumstances permit,” the army said.

It added that it would not disclose the identity of the soldier who was killed “out of respect for the bereaved” and said no further information would be released until the investigation is completed.

The UH-1Y Venom is a US-made H-1 helicopter operated by the Czech military. The country began receiving the aircraft in 2023 as part of its fleet modernization.