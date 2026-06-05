President says flag symbolizes human dignity and opposition to violations of international law

Slovenian Presidential Palace raises Palestinian flag after premier removes it from government building President says flag symbolizes human dignity and opposition to violations of international law

Slovenia's Presidential Palace raised a Palestinian flag on Friday, a day after the country's new government removed it from the facade of the government building following a change of power in Ljubljana.

President Natasa Pirc Musar announced the move on the US social media company X, saying the flag would remain on the facade of the Presidential Palace for one week before being moved inside the building.

"The genocide against Palestinians has not been halted, and people in Gaza and the West Bank do not live in peace and dignity," she said.

Pirc Musar said the flag represents opposition to "gross violations of international humanitarian law and human rights" not only in Palestine but elsewhere in the world.

"It is a simple call to respect the fundamental civilizational principle: human dignity—for all," she added.

The move came a day after the new government led by Prime Minister Janez Jansa took office following a parliamentary confidence vote.

Following the transfer of power, the Palestinian flag was removed from the facade of government headquarters, while the Slovenian, Ukrainian and European Union flags remained in place.

The Palestinian flag was first raised on the government building in May 2024 after former Prime Minister Robert Golob's center-left government approved a resolution proposing recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

Slovenia formally recognized the State of Palestine on June 4, 2024, becoming one of several European countries to do so amid growing international attention on the war in Gaza.