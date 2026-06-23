Musar says she will not compromise her principles on Palestine despite diverging views within the country’s leadership

Slovenian president says she stands with humanity, int'l law on Palestine Musar says she will not compromise her principles on Palestine despite diverging views within the country’s leadership

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said she will “always stand on the side of international law, on the side of humanity” regarding Palestine, despite policy differences with the country’s new government on its approach toward Israel.

Pirc Musar addressed growing disagreements with the government, led by Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which has adopted a more moderate stance toward Israel than its predecessor.

Asked by Slovenian Television whether Slovenia’s institutions could maintain a common position after the new government removed a Palestinian flag from the facade of the government building while she continued to describe Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as genocide, Pirc Musar said her position remained unchanged.

“First of all, I would like to make this clear: we stand on the side of humanity, international law and international humanitarian law,” she said.

“Within this legal framework, I will not go beyond my values or the principles of international law. My path here is clear. I will always stand on the side of international law, on the side of humanity, and I will always advocate a two-state solution,” she said.

Pirc Musar said she would cooperate with the Jansa government but stressed that she would continue to act in accordance with her principles and values.

New government adopts more moderate approach toward Israel

The previous government led by former Prime Minister Robert Golob had described Israel’s actions against Palestinians as genocide and declared several Israeli ministers persona non grata. Golob’s administration also demanded that the EU impose sanctions on Israel.

Shortly after taking office, the Jansa government removed the Palestinian flag that had been displayed on the government building during Golob’s tenure.

In response, Pirc Musar ordered the Palestinian flag to be raised at the Presidential Palace.

The new government later announced that it had revoked a previous decision banning the export and import of weapons and military equipment with Israel.

Ahead of Slovenia’s parliamentary elections on March 22, allegations emerged that Jansa had cooperated with the Israeli intelligence-linked firm Black Cube during the election campaign.