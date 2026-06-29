Shooting in northern Germany leaves 6 dead

At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade, media reports said on Monday.

According to police, five adults died at the scene, and a sixth died from his injuries at a hospital.

Initially, there was no information available about the age of the sixth victim.

Police said the five adults killed included four women and one man, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Emergency responders reportedly found four bodies inside the facility. Another person was resuscitated in front of the building but without success.

Earlier in the afternoon, a police spokeswoman did not rule out the possibility that the death toll could rise further. According to officials, a single-digit number of people were also injured, some seriously.

Police said one of the main suspects has been arrested, while two others remain in police custody.