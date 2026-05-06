Ryanair to close its base in Greece’s Thessaloniki Airport News causes great concern among local stakeholders, notes local media

Major low-cost carrier Ryanair will permanently close its base in Greece’s Thessaloniki Airport at the end of this summer season allegedly due to a hike in airport fees, local media reported on Wednesday.

The decision, which was announced to the company’s employees, has already caused great concern among local stakeholders, who have expressed fear of significant impact on tourism and economy in the northern city, the second biggest in the county, noted the Npress news outlet.

Consequently, district officials are planning an urgent meeting to evaluate the situation and devise possible response actions, the report added.

The report also maintained that the possibility of restoring the base at a later date has not been totally ruled out.