Rwandan-born Dutch national sentenced to life for role in Rwandan genocide Court finds 66-year-old guilty of genocide and war crimes in Rwanda

A court in The Hague has sentenced Eugene N. to life imprisonment for his role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to media reports Friday.

The court ruled that the 66-year-old Rwandan-born Dutch national was guilty of war crimes and genocide, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

The court found that N. participated in an attack on two communities inhabited mainly by Tutsis and was involved in the massacre of around 3,000 people.

According to the ruling, victims’ belongings were looted and their homes set on fire while slogans such as “we are going to exterminate them all” were shouted.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 Tutsis subsequently sought refuge in a stadium, believing they would be safe there. N. helped prevent them from escaping, according to the court.

The Tutsis sheltering in the stadium were shot at and pelted with stones that day.

The Hague court also found it proven that N. was among those who threw grenades into the crowd.

According to the judge, it could not be proven that N. had incited others to commit genocide. He was, however, convicted over his contribution to the massacres.