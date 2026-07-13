Foreign Ministry says Berlin supplying Kyiv with reconnaissance and strike drones, surface-to-air missiles, and rocket ammunition used in attacks

Russia summons German ambassador to protest support for Ukraine strikes on civilian infrastructure Foreign Ministry says Berlin supplying Kyiv with reconnaissance and strike drones, surface-to-air missiles, and rocket ammunition used in attacks

Russia said on Monday it summoned Germany's ambassador to protest Berlin's growing involvement in supporting Ukraine's strikes on civilian infrastructure in the country.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said it told Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff that Germany's expanding support for Kyiv, including military and defense-industrial cooperation, was "unacceptable."

"He was told about the inadmissibility of Germany's escalating support for the Kyiv regime, including the conclusion of military and military-technical agreements, direct arms supplies, and the organization of joint enterprises to develop means of attack against civilian facilities in Russia, " the statement said.

According to the ministry, Berlin as also been supplying Kyiv with reconnaissance and strike drones, surface-to-air missiles, and rocket ammunition, which are used in attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The ministry said it also informed the ambassador "of the unacceptability of Germany's attempts to dictate to third countries, including official representatives of China, how and in what format they should build their relations with Russia."

"At the meeting, the ambassador was told that the degradation of Germany's information and communication work, which has adopted the stylistic worst practices of Nazi propaganda, is immoral and provokes historically grounded rejection and outrage among the broadest sections of the population in our country," it said.

