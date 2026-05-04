Russia asks Sweden to clarify if Russian citizens aboard detained Jin Hui tanker Moscow seeks details after Swedish authorities board vessel suspected of sailing under false flag

Russia’s Embassy in Sweden said Monday it had requested clarification from Swedish authorities on whether any Russian citizens are on board the detained oil tanker Jin Hui.

“The Russian Embassy in Sweden has sent a request to the Swedish Coast Guard to clarify whether there are any Russian citizens on board the detained tanker Jin Hui,” it said in a statement on Telegram.

The diplomatic mission added that no official response has yet been received.

Sweden’s Coast Guard said Sunday it boarded a vessel suspected of being part of a Russian “shadow fleet” off the southern town of Trelleborg.

“The Coast Guard has today boarded another vessel suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. The vessel is named Jin Hui and is suspected of sailing under a false flag,” Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said on the US social media company X.

Bohlin said authorities are examining concerns over the vessel’s seaworthiness and lack of insurance, adding that it appears on sanctions lists of the EU, the UK, and Ukraine.