Foreign minister says abuse and humiliation of flotilla members, including European citizens, violate human dignity and urges their immediate release

Romania says Israel’s ‘willingly abusive treatment’ of Gaza flotilla activists ‘unacceptable’ Foreign minister says abuse and humiliation of flotilla members, including European citizens, violate human dignity and urges their immediate release

Romania’s foreign minister on Wednesday condemned what she described as the “public showcase of hostility and humiliation” by Israel against activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling the treatment “unacceptable.”

“The public showcase of hostility and humiliation that Minister Ben Gvir directed at protestors participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla is unacceptable,” Oana Toiu said in a post on the US social media platform X.

She said the “willingly abusive treatment” faced by flotilla members and protesters, including many European citizens, “goes against human dignity requirements.”

Toiu called for the “immediate and safe release” of the activists “in line with applicable international standards,” while urging authorities to respect their rights to consular assistance and “basic human dignity.”

“We hope this incident will be treated with the utmost responsibility and that this sort of humiliation will not be repeated,” she added.

Her remarks came after a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.