Agency warns 1.2M refugees in Bangladesh remain dependent on aid as prospects for safe return diminish

Return hopes fading for Rohingya refugees as Myanmar violence persists: UN refugee agency Agency warns 1.2M refugees in Bangladesh remain dependent on aid as prospects for safe return diminish

The UN refugee agency warned Tuesday that prospects for the voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar are diminishing as violence, persecution and conflict continue in Rakhine State.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva that around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance nearly nine years after the mass displacement that began in 2017.

The Rohingya fled targeted violence and persecution in Myanmar in August 2017 and have remained in Bangladesh due to the lack of progress toward their voluntary return to Myanmar.

Continued conflict in Myanmar has also driven new displacement. Since early 2024, around 150,000 Rohingya have newly arrived in Bangladesh, placing additional strain on limited humanitarian resources and increasing pressure on already overcrowded refugee camps.

He said ongoing insecurity inside Myanmar has further reduced hopes for a safe, voluntary and dignified return, leaving many refugees facing an increasingly uncertain future.

"The international community must continue to stand in solidarity with refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya refugees, and their host communities," Baloch said.

The warning comes amid growing humanitarian pressures and funding challenges affecting refugee operations worldwide.

Last month, the UN and its partners appealed for $710.5 million to address the most urgent needs of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, Baloch said. Despite being designated a high-priority appeal, the request is 26% lower than last year's funding target.

Baloch said limited livelihood opportunities and reductions in assistance are placing additional pressure on refugee households, particularly women, girls, older people and people with disabilities.

"As targeted violence, persecution and conflict inside Myanmar’s Rakhine State continue, hopes for a return to Myanmar are fading," he said. "More refugees are faced with desperate choices, including dangerous and often deadly sea journeys in search of opportunities in the region."

According to UNHCR, more Rohingya refugees are undertaking dangerous sea crossings as hopes for return diminish.

The agency said 2025 has become the deadliest year on record for such journeys, with nearly 900 Rohingya refugees reported dead or missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.