Farage denies wrongdoing over claims involving undeclared benefits and $7M gift, insisting he has broken no rules

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage steps down as MP, vows to fight ‘establishment’ in Clacton by-election Farage denies wrongdoing over claims involving undeclared benefits and $7M gift, insisting he has broken no rules

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Monday resigned as member of Parliament for Clacton, triggering a by-election that he has confirmed he will contest.

In a video statement, Farage said the vote would become a “people vs establishment” election, calling on voters to judge his actions after he became the subject of parliamentary standards investigations.

The resignation comes after Farage said he was facing a second investigation over reports that he failed to declare benefits in kind received from George Cottrell, a convicted criminal, in the year before he won the Clacton seat in the 2024 general election.

He is also facing a separate investigation into claims that he failed to declare a £5 million (nearly $7 million) gift from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, which was received before he became an MP.

Farage denied wrongdoing in both cases and has repeatedly said he broke no rules.

“I repeat, I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

He also said he would campaign to retain the seat and continue Reform UK’s political momentum.

“I will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started. And I would say this to you, the voters of Clacton, if I win, you win. Because if I lose, they win,” he said.

“And we will never, with the two old parties, get the type of fundamental change that we need to fix broken Britain,” he added.

“It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the establishment, to frankly tell them where to go. And that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election,” he said.