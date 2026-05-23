'In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe,' says Antonio Tajani

Reducing US presence in Europe would be ‘mistake,’ says Italian foreign minister 'In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe,' says Antonio Tajani

The Italian foreign minister said Friday that he has not heard anything about possible US troop withdrawals from Italy, adding that such a move would be a "mistake."

Speaking to reporters following the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Antonio Tajani said so far there has been no decision from the US regarding any troop withdrawal from Italy.

"We haven't heard anything yet," Tajani said when asked about possible US troop withdrawals from Italy.

"In my opinion, it would be a mistake to reduce the US presence in Europe, which must not mean disengagement from Europe," he added.

His remarks came as US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull troops based in Europe, including Italy, Germany, and Spain, over the Iran war.