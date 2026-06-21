‘Specialized technical, expert working groups have been established to negotiate provisions of final agreement covering all aspects of Memorandum of Understanding,' foreign ministry spokesman says

Qatar announces start of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland ‘Specialized technical, expert working groups have been established to negotiate provisions of final agreement covering all aspects of Memorandum of Understanding,' foreign ministry spokesman says

Qatar announced the start of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday with the participation of Qatari and Pakistani mediators to discuss the implementation of the terms of an interim agreement between the two sides.

"Specialized technical and expert working groups have been established to negotiate the provisions of a final agreement covering all aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding" between the US and Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a statement.

He added that follow-up groups have been formed to oversee the implementation of the memorandum and monitor progress toward the conclusion of a final agreement.

Qatar, as one of the mediating countries, will continue working with Pakistan and all concerned parties "to foster a positive environment that enables the negotiations to achieve their objectives," Ansari said.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and "other brotherly and friendly countries" for their contributions in the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran.

Ansari also reiterated Doha’s "full support” for all efforts aimed at ensuring the success of the negotiations and reaching a final agreement “that promotes lasting peace, security, and stability in the region.”

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, said the nuclear file is not on the agenda of this round of talks.

The source said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, “is not present at the negotiations and that none of the members of the nuclear committee are present in the Iranian delegation."

The discussions focused on following up and pressing for the implementation of US commitments under the Islamabad agreement, particularly its first clause, which calls for a complete end to hostilities on all fronts, the source said.

Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB earlier reported that the delegations of Iran, the US, and Qatar began a trilateral meeting to discuss a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster said Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

US and Iranian delegations arrived early in Switzerland for technical negotiations under the memorandum of understanding that was signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock are led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.