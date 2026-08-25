Prolonged heat, drought put European crops, fodder supplies under strain: EU Commission

Prolonged heat and a lack of rainfall over the past two months have put summer crops and fodder supplies under strain across western and central Europe, the European Commission said Tuesday.

The strongest impacts have been reported in France, southern Germany, northern and central Italy, Austria, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, and western Romania, according to the latest MARS (Monitoring Agricultural Resources) bulletin by the commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).

High temperatures and insufficient rainfall have affected crops and fodder supplies, while limited irrigation water has further increased stress in several regions, the commission said.

In Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Croatia, hot and dry conditions have reduced yield expectations for summer crops, particularly maize.

Persistent heat and drought have also reduced pasture availability and biomass accumulation, raising concerns over fodder supplies across large parts of western and central Europe.

The JRC’s MARS bulletin, published monthly, monitors agricultural conditions and helps the commission assess difficulties faced by farmers.

The commission said its Common Agricultural Policy plays a key role in making agriculture more resilient and better adapted to climate change.

Measures supported under the policy include investments in efficient irrigation, climate-resilient infrastructure, water-saving technologies and improved water management, as well as a shift toward more climate-resilient crops.

The commission said it remains committed to supporting farmers so they can continue providing affordable, high-quality food.