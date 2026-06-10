Protest reportedly organized by ‘Peacefully against Genocide,’ which opposes German-Israeli arms cooperation

Pro-Palestine activists protest arms exports to Israel at Berlin's ILA aerospace trade show Protest reportedly organized by ‘Peacefully against Genocide,’ which opposes German-Israeli arms cooperation

Pro-Palestine activists on Wednesday protested arms deliveries to Israel by blocking the road to Berlin's ILA aerospace trade show, according to media reports.

The demonstration caused massive traffic disruptions around the International Aerospace Exhibition (ILA) at Berlin’s airport.

A police spokesperson told public broadcaster rbb that four people glued themselves to one of the access roads early Wednesday.

The protest was reportedly organized by a group called ‘Peacefully against Genocide,” which opposes the display of weapons and drones, as well as Rheinmetall's planned ammunition production in Berlin. Rheinmetall is a German defense company.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Rheinmetall for supplying weapons to Israel.

On Saturday, Peacefully against Genocide disrupted German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Day events in Munich and Unna, staging protests against Germany's military support for Israel and arms exports.

“Supporters of ‘Peacefully against Genocide’ staged peaceful protests today in Unna and Munich on German Armed Forces Day,” organizers said in a statement to Anadolu.

They said military equipment displayed during the events was primarily manufactured by Rheinmetall, which supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel and “plans to open a new factory RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF BERLIN in July.”