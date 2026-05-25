Poland long faced nuisance bomb threats against schools, courts and public buildings, but latest wave appears more targeted and more political

Polish premier convenes security meeting after hoax emergency call targets president’s family Poland long faced nuisance bomb threats against schools, courts and public buildings, but latest wave appears more targeted and more political

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a high-level security meeting on Monday after a false emergency report led firefighters and police to force entry into an apartment linked to the family of President Karol Nawrocki.

The latest incident took place in Gdansk on Saturday after emergency operators received a report of a fire and danger to life inside an apartment belonging to a member of Nawrocki’s family, which was followed by another report of someone going into cardiac arrest.

Tusk described the episode as “another telephone provocation” and called an emergency briefing at the Government Centre for Security (RCB), attended by ministers responsible for interior affairs, digital policy, defense, and emergency coordination.

He said emergency services had acted correctly under existing procedures but argued that authorities must improve detection and response mechanisms for malicious reports.

“The provocateurs’ actions are aimed at national security,” Tusk wrote, adding that the perpetrators would be pursued regardless of who organized or directed them.

Nawrocki’s office confirmed the property belonged to his mother and accused the authorities of failing to stop a wave of false reports directed disproportionately at conservative politicians, journalists, and institutions.

Figures associated with the opposition have argued that the state is allowing emergency services to become instruments of harassment, even if unintentionally.

Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said Poland had already received nearly 1,200 similar emergency notifications this year and insisted responders must assume credibility until proven otherwise.

Poland has long dealt with nuisance bomb threats and false emergency reports against schools, courts, and public buildings, but this latest wave appears more targeted and more political. Recent incidents reportedly affected conservative broadcaster circles and figures linked to the opposition camp.