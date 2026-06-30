Poland warns Kyiv that honoring WWII-era nationalists could threaten EU accession Naming a military unit after controversial Ukrainian nationalist leads to more friction with Poland

Poland's defense minister warned on Monday evening that Ukraine would not be able to join the European Union with an accused fascist leader “on its banners," a reference to Kyiv's recent decision to honor the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Speaking on Polsat News, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would not accept the glorification of figures and organizations linked to the wartime massacres of Poles, following Ukraine's decision to name a military unit after the "Heroes of the UPA."

"You cannot place in the national pantheon those who destroy European cooperation. Ukraine will not enter the European Union with Bandera on its banners," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, referring to nationalist Stepan Bandera, a controversial 20th century Ukrainian nationalist hailed as a liberation fighter by some and condemned as a fascist by others. Bandera was a leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), founded in 1929, which the UPA was the military wing of.

"No one will tell us how we should vote on the accession of any country to the European Union," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

The comments come days after Poland's Foreign Ministry condemned Kyiv's decision to honor the UPA, saying it "hurts the memory of the victims" of the nationalist organization and damages efforts at historical reconciliation between the two countries.

The UPA fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II. In Poland, it is widely held responsible for the Volhynia massacres of 1943–44, in which an estimated 100,000 Polish civilians were killed. Many Ukrainians see the UPA as a symbol of resistance against both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Despite remaining one of Ukraine's strongest military and political backers, Warsaw has repeatedly argued that unresolved disputes over the wartime legacy of the UPA and Bandera cannot be ignored.