‘We have gone beyond stage of political declarations,’ says Polish deputy defense minister

Poland, US in advanced talks to relocate Patriot production, says Warsaw ‘We have gone beyond stage of political declarations,’ says Polish deputy defense minister

Warsaw is in advanced talks with the US to relocate some Patriot air-defense system production to Poland, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said Saturday.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said discussions had moved beyond political declarations and were now taking place directly with industry.

A decision is possible in the coming weeks, she said.

“We have gone beyond the stage of political declarations,” Business Insider Polska cited her as saying.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said the talks concern placing part of the Patriot production chain in Poland as demand for the US-made air-defense system rises sharply across Europe.

Poland first formally proposed joint production of Patriot missiles with the US and Ukraine during talks in Washington in July.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said at the time that the proposal had been discussed with officials at the Pentagon and State Department.

Earlier this month, she said Poland was already well beyond exploratory talks and that a US decision could come within “a month or two.”

She also acknowledged that Poland was competing primarily with Germany to secure future Patriot-related production.

The talks come amid growing concern over shortages of Patriot interceptors in Europe and increasing pressure on NATO members to expand domestic production capacity as Ukraine continues to face Russian missile and drone attacks.

Poland has become one of NATO’s biggest defense spenders since Russia’s war on Ukraine and has placed major orders for US weapons, including Patriot systems, Abrams tanks, HIMARS rocket launchers and F-35 fighter aircraft.

Warsaw has increasingly argued, however, that large-scale arms purchases should also bring technology transfer and production to Poland as it seeks to rebuild its domestic defense industry.