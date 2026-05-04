Poland expects rise in illegal arms trade when Ukraine war ends, launches cross-border initiative Police step up measures against expected surge in arms smuggling

Poland expects an increase in illegal arms trafficking when the Russia-Ukraine war ends, and has launched a new cross-border initiative aimed at countering the expected rise in weapons smuggling, TVP World reported Monday.

“A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” the Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) said.

The CBSP has launched a project called “Trident” to strengthen law enforcement capabilities in detecting and combating firearms trafficking linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

Junior Inspector Adam Radom from the CBSP’s organized crime unit told Polish daily Rzeczpospolita that the end of armed conflicts has historically been associated with the uncontrolled influx of weapons into illegal markets.

He said authorities are taking seriously the risk of firearms and ammunition being smuggled from Ukraine into neighboring countries and the wider EU after the war.

Polish officials have previously warned that the end of the conflict could strengthen organized crime groups involved in arms trafficking and increase recruitment of former combatants.

Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Spain, as well as Ukraine and Moldova, are expected to participate in the project, which will run for around two years with a budget of €1.5 million (nearly $1.6 million).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war began, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”

The measures have since been extended multiple times.