Suspect recruited by Russian intelligence services and detained Aug. 7, Polish authorities say

Poland detains Russian allegedly recruited to assassinate US-Ukrainian citizen in Warsaw Suspect recruited by Russian intelligence services and detained Aug. 7, Polish authorities say

Polish security services have detained a Russian citizen allegedly recruited by Moscow’s intelligence services to assassinate a dual US-Ukrainian citizen in Warsaw, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Tusk said Polish authorities had thwarted the planned killing, adding that the intended victim was a person regarded as “uncomfortable for the Putin regime.”

He did not disclose the identity of either the suspect or the intended target, or provide details on how the alleged assassination was to be carried out.

A Polish government spokesperson said the Russian suspect was detained Aug. 7.

The case comes amid growing concern in Poland and other European countries over alleged Russian intelligence operations, including sabotage, espionage and plots targeting opponents of the Kremlin.

Poland, a major logistical and political supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has repeatedly accused Moscow of carrying out espionage, sabotage and other hybrid operations on Polish territory.

In June, Russian dissident artist Robert Kuzovkov, known as Semyon Skrepetsky, was shot dead near his home in Biala Podlaska in eastern Poland.

Tusk said at the time that the killing bore the hallmarks of a political assassination and warned that if investigators established that Russia had ordered the attack, it would amount to “state terrorism.”

Polish authorities have also made a series of arrests in recent months involving people suspected of working for Russian intelligence.