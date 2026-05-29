Plans place Poland in a growing number of European countries curbing social media influence on children, critics warn of infringement on civil liberties

Poland accelerates move to introduce new restrictions on children’s access to social media Plans place Poland in a growing number of European countries curbing social media influence on children, critics warn of infringement on civil liberties

Poland could introduce new restrictions on children’s access to social media and online content within weeks, Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Friday, as the government seeks tougher regulation of Big Tech platforms and stronger protections for minors online.

Speaking to public broadcaster TVP, Gawkowski said his ministry was working on new measures aimed at regulating children’s online activity and that further announcements would be made “in the coming weeks.” The proposals are also expected to include restrictions on access to adult content and stronger age-verification mechanisms.

The plans would place Poland among a growing number of European countries attempting to curb the influence of social media on children amid concerns over mental health, online addiction, harmful content, and cyberbullying.

While the government has not yet published detailed legislation, the move reflects a broader shift in Warsaw towards stricter digital regulation. Gawkowski, who serves as deputy prime minister and digital affairs minister, has repeatedly argued that online platforms should face stronger oversight and legal obligations.

“Platforms have obligations,” he said earlier this year, while defending tougher implementation of the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires large technology companies to remove illegal content and better manage online risks.

The debate comes as policymakers across Europe increasingly focus on children’s online safety. France, Spain, and several Nordic countries have explored measures ranging from stricter age verification to restrictions on smartphone use in schools and limitations on minors’ access to certain social media platforms.

In Poland, concerns have also grown over cyber threats, disinformation, and the influence of digital platforms. Gawkowski has described online security as a major national challenge, arguing that digital threats increasingly affect not only infrastructure and state institutions but also social cohesion and public health.

The minister has previously criticized major technology companies over their handling of harmful online content and backed stronger enforcement of EU digital regulations. Earlier this year, he welcomed a European Commission investigation into Elon Musk’s X platform and argued that Silicon Valley companies should not be exempt from European rules.

The government’s latest proposals are also likely to reignite debate over free speech, parental responsibility, and the role of the state in regulating online behavior. In January, President Karol Nawrocki vetoed legislation designed to implement parts of the EU’s Digital Services Act, arguing that some provisions risked creating “administrative censorship.”

Supporters of tighter controls argue that social media companies have failed to adequately protect minors from harmful content, addictive algorithms, and online exploitation. Critics, however, warn that poorly designed restrictions could prove ineffective or infringe on civil liberties.

The announcement also reflects a wider political trend in Europe, where governments are increasingly treating digital platforms not merely as private companies but as actors with significant influence over public life, democratic debate, and the wellbeing of younger generations.

While the precise shape of Poland’s proposals remains unclear, Gawkowski’s comments suggest that the government is preparing one of its most significant interventions yet into how children access and use online services.