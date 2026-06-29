Health officials report increasing cases involving unsupervised use of injectable weight-loss drugs, raising concerns over safety risks and overdosing

Poisonings linked to weight-loss injections nearly double, experts warn of rising misuse Health officials report increasing cases involving unsupervised use of injectable weight-loss drugs, raising concerns over safety risks and overdosing

Reports of health problems linked to injectable weight-loss medicines have nearly doubled in the past year, raising concerns among medical specialists about increasing unsupervised use of powerful drugs and emerging experimental treatments.

Healthcare professionals submitted 149 reports in 2025 involving patients who had used injectable weight-loss drugs, compared with 76 reports in 2024, according to data from the Dutch National Poisons Information Centre (NVIC) at UMC Utrecht, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Officials believe the true number of cases is likely higher, as not all incidents are reported or formally linked to these medications.

A significant share of cases involved non-prescription or unsupervised use. Around 40% of reports came from situations where patients had used medicines obtained outside regular medical channels.

Experts describe this trend as worrying, pointing to a growing market in which people obtain weight-loss injections online or through informal networks rather than from doctors.

Drugs such as Ozempic were originally developed for type 2 diabetes and later approved for obesity treatment under medical supervision.

However, increasing popularity on social media and celebrity endorsements has contributed to widespread use among people without clinical guidance. Researchers warn that this shift from regulated to self-directed use increases the risk of incorrect dosing and adverse effects.

More recently, concerns have also grown around retatrutide, sometimes referred to as “Triple G,” an experimental weight-loss medication that is not yet approved for prescription use in the Netherlands.

In 2025, NVIC recorded six poisoning reports linked to it, rising to 12 cases in the first five months of this year alone. Because the drug is not formally registered, it is not available through legitimate medical prescriptions, but may still be accessed through online markets.

Medical toxicologists warn that so-called “powerful variants” like retatrutide may carry heightened risks, particularly when used without supervision.

Overdosing or misuse can lead to acute symptoms requiring emergency care, including severe gastrointestinal reactions and metabolic complications.

Long-term concerns include potential harm to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system.

